Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Chevy!
August 2, 2023
In the spirit of Chevy Chase, he’s Chevy, a 6 month old male lab mix and you’re not. Chevy came to ARL through a transport of pups from the Southern U.S. and he’s a very energetic boy! He loves being outside for walks and play time and absolutely craves attention. He loves being around people and is curious about everything the outside world has to offer. He has gotten the concept of sit, but will need to continue his training once he gets home to grow into the well-mannered young adult dog we all want him to be.
