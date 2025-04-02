You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Clarence!

April 2, 2025

This handsome 7 month old male hound mix came from the south. As very common with the southern pups, Clarence is a little fearful of new people and new environments. He will warm up if he is given time and space to get comfortable. We are requiring Clarence to go home to another dog as this will help Clarence with his confidence and trusting people. If you are interested in Clarence please stop by or call our Brewster location.

