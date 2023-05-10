Clover is a 4 year old female domestic shorthair cat looking for her new home. She’s a petite girl who’s sweet and spicy all rolled into one. She can get overstimulated easily so a home without small children would be best for her, and she’s also prefer a home without a ton of foot traffic. She’ll need a little time and patience to settle into her new home, but once she settles in she’s sure to be your new best friend!
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Clover!
May 10, 2023
Clover is a 4 year old female domestic shorthair cat looking for her new home. She’s a petite girl who’s sweet and spicy all rolled into one. She can get overstimulated easily so a home without small children would be best for her, and she’s also prefer a home without a ton of foot traffic. She’ll need a little time and patience to settle into her new home, but once she settles in she’s sure to be your new best friend!
