Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Clover!

Clover is a 4 year old female domestic shorthair cat looking for her new home. She’s a petite girl who’s sweet and spicy all rolled into one. She can get overstimulated easily so a home without small children would be best for her, and she’s also prefer a home without a ton of foot traffic. She’ll need a little time and patience to settle into her new home, but once she settles in she’s sure to be your new best friend!



Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: