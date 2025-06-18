Coal, a 1 year old male mixed-breed dog, is sure to brighten your day with his larger than life smile and we know you will love him as much as we do! He spends is past time chasing toys around the yard, or really just running around to get his zoomies out. Due to his higher energy and jumpy behavior we feel as though he would fit best in a home with dog savvy or older kids.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Coal!
June 18, 2025
