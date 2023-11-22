Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Cooper!

If you are looking for an older boy that is full of love then Cooper is your boy! This 6 year old Lab/Boxer mix Clocks in at approximately 77 pounds – Cooper is a large, sweet and handsome guy that lived a very simple life until his previous owners had to move local to Cape Cod where he didn’t have a fenced yard anymore. This was a difficult transition for him due to lack of experience but he has learned so much in his short time with us so he’s been enjoying several leash walks and also enjoying time in our play yard sniffing, rolling around, playing with toys and even relaxing with his favorite volunteers. His ideal home is going to require a fenced yard so he has the option to be in the yard or go for walks on leash. He has hardly any experience meeting other dogs so on leash social walks are all he’s interested in. He is not a dog park or beach boy but can always later learn to be once he is able to settle in to a new home. He absolutely loves all people but due to his size we would say kids age 10 and older would be ideal. If you are looking for a hunk of a dog then Cooper is your boy! Come by our Cape Cod branch. We promise he won’t disappoint!

