Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Duke!

Meet Duke! Duke is the very definition of a tom cat – the first things everyone notices about him are his enormous cheeks! Even our vets noted “very prominent cheeks” in his record. Of course Duke has many other fine qualities, not the least of which is his friendly personality. The first time one of our volunteers picked him up, he began making “air biscuits” demonstrating his happiness with human attention. He may have been roaming outside, but Duke is more than ready to take up the life of a pampered house cat. Like many former tom cats, Duke is FIV+. Cats with FIV can live long healthy lives, and we’ll be happy to give you information about this condition. Come meet Duke during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster). Click here for more information.



