Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Falafel!

Falafel is a 1 year old female mixed-breed dog who was originally from a southern transport. Like many Southern dogs, she is fearful in nature but very sweet and docile when she gets familiar! She wants to be around people constantly and would appreciate a home where there are multiple people with rotating schedules or someone who is home most of the day. She is quite friendly with other dogs as well and would do well with other dogs in the home. She is an adolescent dog who has gone through her first year of life not knowing what is expected from her, and we now need somebody to treat her with kindness and patience so she can learn how to live successfully in a traditional home setting. This is your chance to give this dog a fresh start!



