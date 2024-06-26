Fiona is a sweet 3 year old shorthair cat looking for a second chance at finding her forever home! She is a very outgoing, curious lady, and a home with a safe way to see the outdoors would be ideal. This could include a screened porch, catio, or harness walks! An adult only, or cat savvy kid home would be best for her, and she could potentially live with another outgoing, young cat to play with. If you are interested in coming to meet her, please call or stop by our Brewster location.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Fiona!
June 26, 2024
Fiona is a sweet 3 year old shorthair cat looking for a second chance at finding her forever home! She is a very outgoing, curious lady, and a home with a safe way to see the outdoors would be ideal. This could include a screened porch, catio, or harness walks! An adult only, or cat savvy kid home would be best for her, and she could potentially live with another outgoing, young cat to play with. If you are interested in coming to meet her, please call or stop by our Brewster location.
