Fletcher is a 4 year old male lab mix who came to ARL as part of a transport of pups from the southern U.S. and is looking for his new home. He’s what we call a long-term-stay animal as he’s been looking for his new home for nearly five months! Fletcher is a wonderful dog – energetic, friendly, loving and incredibly smart. He needs to be the only dog in the home and a quiet, adult-only home would best suit his needs.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Fletcher!
April 19, 2023
Fletcher is a 4 year old male lab mix who came to ARL as part of a transport of pups from the southern U.S. and is looking for his new home. He’s what we call a long-term-stay animal as he’s been looking for his new home for nearly five months! Fletcher is a wonderful dog – energetic, friendly, loving and incredibly smart. He needs to be the only dog in the home and a quiet, adult-only home would best suit his needs.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Joint Base Cape Cod 102nd Intelligence Wing Under Scrutiny
- IRS Issues Reminder: Tax Day is Tuesday, April 18
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod Sets Recruitment Record
- ‘Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin’ Presented by Cape Symphony
- Hyannis Route 28 Sewer Work Switching to Overnight
- Yarmouth Voters Tackling First Major Wastewater Hurdle of $200M
- Cape Cod Conservation District Names New Program Manager
- Boston Marathon Sweep for Kenya, But Not Favorite Kipchoge
- Fast Field Gathers for Start of 127th Boston Marathon
- Leak Suspect Appears in Court as US Spells Out Its Case
- Local Environmental Group Looking to Prevent Pilgrim Water Release
- Provincetown Receives Million Dollar Grant for Water Main Replacement
- Orleans Chamber of Commerce Announces New Executive Director