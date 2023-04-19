Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Fletcher!

Fletcher is a 4 year old male lab mix who came to ARL as part of a transport of pups from the southern U.S. and is looking for his new home. He’s what we call a long-term-stay animal as he’s been looking for his new home for nearly five months! Fletcher is a wonderful dog – energetic, friendly, loving and incredibly smart. He needs to be the only dog in the home and a quiet, adult-only home would best suit his needs.



