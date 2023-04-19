You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Fletcher!

Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Fletcher!

April 19, 2023

Fletcher is a 4 year old male lab mix who came to ARL as part of a transport of pups from the southern U.S. and is looking for his new home. He’s what we call a long-term-stay animal as he’s been looking for his new home for nearly five months! Fletcher is a wonderful dog – energetic, friendly, loving and incredibly smart. He needs to be the only dog in the home and a quiet, adult-only home would best suit his needs.

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By:

 

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Pets

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 