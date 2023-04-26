Franco is a 1 and a half year old male beagle mix looking for his new home. Franco spent the first year of his life working as a hunting dog and is now ready to learn how to be a family pet. He’s energetic, loves everyone he meets and is a ton of fun! It will take some time, patience, and training to help him adapt to his new home, but the process will not only be fun, but also very rewarding! Franco would prefer a home with ample space so he can run around outside and explore – dogs are ok but no small animals.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Franco!
April 26, 2023
Franco is a 1 and a half year old male beagle mix looking for his new home. Franco spent the first year of his life working as a hunting dog and is now ready to learn how to be a family pet. He's energetic, loves everyone he meets and is a ton of fun! It will take some time, patience, and training to help him adapt to his new home, but the process will not only be fun, but also very rewarding! Franco would prefer a home with ample space so he can run around outside and explore – dogs are ok but no small animals.
