Ginny is a 6 year old female domestic shorthair cat looking for her new home. She’s beautiful but a shy little lady, sadly her owner could no longer care for her so she is looking for a home where her new family will be patient and allow her time to get comfortable at her own pace. Given her shyness she needs to go to a home with another cat, and once she settles in she will be an amazing companion!
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Ginny!
June 28, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
