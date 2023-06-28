Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Ginny!

Ginny is a 6 year old female domestic shorthair cat looking for her new home. She’s beautiful but a shy little lady, sadly her owner could no longer care for her so she is looking for a home where her new family will be patient and allow her time to get comfortable at her own pace. Given her shyness she needs to go to a home with another cat, and once she settles in she will be an amazing companion!

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: