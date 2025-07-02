You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Gino!

Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Gino!

July 2, 2025

First time cat owner? Looking for a friendly feline? Look no further than Gino. This sweet 1 year old boy enjoys his naps so you may not notice him right away. Once you open his door for a visit, he will happily rub against you for pets and kisses. If gentle Gino sounds like what you are looking for, please come on in to meet him!

