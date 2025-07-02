First time cat owner? Looking for a friendly feline? Look no further than Gino. This sweet 1 year old boy enjoys his naps so you may not notice him right away. Once you open his door for a visit, he will happily rub against you for pets and kisses. If gentle Gino sounds like what you are looking for, please come on in to meet him!
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Gino!
July 2, 2025
First time cat owner? Looking for a friendly feline? Look no further than Gino. This sweet 1 year old boy enjoys his naps so you may not notice him right away. Once you open his door for a visit, he will happily rub against you for pets and kisses. If gentle Gino sounds like what you are looking for, please come on in to meet him!
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cahoon Museum is pushing forward after executive director steps down
- Barnstable Police Department no longer part of Massachusetts Civil Service System
- Offshore wind contract deadline pushed again
- Swimming advisory issued for Eastham pond
- The Club at New Seabury is under new management
- New sewer project approved on Outer Cape
- Cape Cod League team recognizes nonprofit that helps sick and disabled children
- Legislation proposed for “bell-to-bell” ban on cell phone use in Massachusetts schools
- Transit Authority expands seasonal bus routes
- Provincetown releases Coastal Resilience Plan to protect the town’s people, economy & infrastructure
- West Nile Virus reported in Falmouth
- Sandwich Gate for access to Joint Base Cape Cod will remain open
- Falmouth Fire Department opening a new village station