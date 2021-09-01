Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet “Happy”!

Meet Happy!

Happy is a wonderful 10-year-old female domestic longhair cat with a name that perfectly suits her because she is one happy girl! While shy at the outset, Happy warms up quickly and loves attention and being pet.

She did have some skin issues when she came to ARL so currently her coat has been shaved a little, but you can expect a long, luxurious coat when it grows back in that will perfect for some winter-time snuggle sessions! Being 10 years old, Happy is looking for a quiet, adult-only home where she can do three things: eat, sleep, and curl up on the couch to spend time with her loved ones. Looking for a low-key older cat that just wants love? Then Happy is the cat for you!

Happy is located on Cape Cod at our Brewster animal Care and Adoption Center. If you are interested in adopting her, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: