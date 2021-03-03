Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet “Hops”!

Hops is a very handsome young rabbit! The 11-month-old male is playful and loves little cardboard boxes to toss around. Hops has lived with kids in his previous home and would be ideal for any household looking for a pet bunny. Rabbits are very intelligent and can be training, in fact right now Hops working on his litter box manners, although it’s a work in progress! If you’re looking for a rabbit to explore and show off all his bunny personality, Hops may be just the chap for you!

If you are interested in adopting HOPS, please fill out our web form, available here:

Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

You can expect a response to your inquiry from a member of our adoption staff within 48 hours of completing this form. Due to our high volume of inquiries, please refrain from calling unless that time frame has passed. If needed, you can reach the Brewster shelter at 617-426-9170 x305. The Animal Rescue League of Boston is currently operating by appointment only 1pm-4pm. Our Adoption Forward process will start with a phone conversation.

