This handsome 6 year old English Springer Spaniel/Beagle mix is Hunter, and he is looking for his forever home! Hunter is a goofy guy who LOVES to spend his time zooming around in our fenced in play yard, either with his human friends or with another dog. Don’t let his chunky little body fool you – he is more athletic than he looks! Hunter can be nervous of people that he does not know, but warms up quickly with a few snacks. He would do best in a home with teens and older who will give him the space that he needs to get comfortable. He would not be a good fit for an apartment with shared hallways, as he likes to greet his friends by shouting his excitement to see them. If you are interested in adding this silly guy to your family, stop by our Brewster shelter!
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Hunter!
