Jefferson is a 9 week old male Black Mouth Cur looking for his new home. Jefferson came to ARL as part of a transport of pups from the Southern U.S. Jefferson is super friendly, sweet, and very outgoing! He’s also very energetic and will need an active household to provide him the exercise and enrichment he needs. He does walk fairly well on a leash, but will also need training so he can start working on his manners.
Waggin Wednesday: Meet Jefferson!
March 22, 2023
Jefferson is a 9 week old male Black Mouth Cur looking for his new home. Jefferson came to ARL as part of a transport of pups from the Southern U.S. Jefferson is super friendly, sweet, and very outgoing! He’s also very energetic and will need an active household to provide him the exercise and enrichment he needs. He does walk fairly well on a leash, but will also need training so he can start working on his manners.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sandwich Boardwalk Closed Through Summer
- First Right Whale Mother, Calf Pair of 2023 Seen in Cape Cod Bay
- Elder Services to Hold Funds Distribution Meeting Tuesday
- The Cape Symphony’s Passport Concert Headed “Down Under”
- Yarmouth To Hold Public Hearing On FY2024 Operating Budget
- Wellfleet to Break Ground on Chequessett Neck Bridge
- State And Local Officials Celebrate Annual March For Meals
- Third Annual Little Big Fishing Tournament Announced
- Barnstable County Celebrates Aquifund Launch
- Prescribed Burning at Space Force Station to Start March 20
- Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Updates White Shark Catalogue
- Mandatory Recycling Rules in Falmouth to Begin April 14
- Volunteers Wanted for River Herring Count