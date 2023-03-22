You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin Wednesday: Meet Jefferson!

March 22, 2023

Jefferson is a 9 week old male Black Mouth Cur looking for his new home. Jefferson came to ARL as part of a transport of pups from the Southern U.S. Jefferson is super friendly, sweet, and very outgoing! He’s also very energetic and will need an active household to provide him the exercise and enrichment he needs. He does walk fairly well on a leash, but will also need training so he can start working on his manners.

