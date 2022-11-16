Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Jim and Meatball!

Meet Jim! Jim is an adorable 11-month-old mixed-breed puppy looking for his new home. He’s a high-energy pup, super friendly, and loves everyone he meets. He’s also a big fan of being outdoors, so an active household would be ideal for him. Jim is very dog friendly, and because he’s undersocialized, he needs to go to a home with another dog. While at ARL he has become fast friends with Meatball, a 1-year-old Boxer mix that’s also looking for his new home, so if you’re able to take home the pair, you can do so at a discounted adoption fee!

For more information about Jim and Meatball, visit The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Brewster shelter!

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: