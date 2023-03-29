Jupiter is a 12 week old female Boxer mix looking for her new home. She came to ARL as part of a transport of pups from the Southern U.S. and she’s incredibly sweet, loves people and other dogs and has energy for days! Jupiter will need an active family to keep up with her puppiness and get her the exercise she needs. Training will also be important for Jupiter once she gets home to help her become a well-mannered young adult dog.
Waggin Wednesday: Meet Jupiter!
March 29, 2023
Jupiter is a 12 week old female Boxer mix looking for her new home. She came to ARL as part of a transport of pups from the Southern U.S. and she’s incredibly sweet, loves people and other dogs and has energy for days! Jupiter will need an active family to keep up with her puppiness and get her the exercise she needs. Training will also be important for Jupiter once she gets home to help her become a well-mannered young adult dog.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Mass Maritime Academy Cadets Help Battle 3 Fires In 24 Hours
- New J-1 Housing Coordinator Ready for Summer
- Barnstable Sheriff’s Office Announces Boat Transfer
- Road Work on Hyannis-Barnstable Road
- Drawing to be Held for Barnstable Harbor Moorings
- Elizabeth Warren Running for 3rd US Senate Term in 2024
- Rt. 151 Closures in Mashpee Start April 3
- Route 6A Sewer Improvements Planned in Barnstable
- ‘Second Summer’ Growing, but Workforce Still a Challenge
- Falmouth to Hold Clothing and Textile Collection Event
- Nomination Papers Now Available for Barnstable Town Offices
- AAA Study Warns Of Dangers Of Drowsy Driving
- Local Education Projects Get Cape Cod 5 Foundation Awards