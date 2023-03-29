Waggin Wednesday: Meet Jupiter!

Meet Jupiter!

Jupiter is a 12 week old female Boxer mix looking for her new home. She came to ARL as part of a transport of pups from the Southern U.S. and she’s incredibly sweet, loves people and other dogs and has energy for days! Jupiter will need an active family to keep up with her puppiness and get her the exercise she needs. Training will also be important for Jupiter once she gets home to help her become a well-mannered young adult dog.



