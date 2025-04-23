Kickstart, a 1 year old female domestic shorthair cat, came to us from an overcrowding situation, meaning she has spent most or all of her life surrounded by lots of other cats, but not as much time with humans. Because of this, she is more shy than your “typical” cat. She has just left the only home she has ever had and now she is trying to adjust to shelter life, which is understandably difficult for her. This will also be true of her transition to a new home; it may take a lot of time, patience, and trust for her to adjust and feel comfortable and safe again. Having another confident cat in the home would help greatly with this! If you are interested in coming to meet her, please call or stop by our Brewster location.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Kickstart!
Kickstart, a 1 year old female domestic shorthair cat, came to us from an overcrowding situation, meaning she has spent most or all of her life surrounded by lots of other cats, but not as much time with humans. Because of this, she is more shy than your “typical” cat. She has just left the only home she has ever had and now she is trying to adjust to shelter life, which is understandably difficult for her. This will also be true of her transition to a new home; it may take a lot of time, patience, and trust for her to adjust and feel comfortable and safe again. Having another confident cat in the home would help greatly with this! If you are interested in coming to meet her, please call or stop by our Brewster location.
