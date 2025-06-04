Knit, a 7 month old female domestic shorthair cat, came to us from an overcrowding situation, meaning she has spent most or all of her life surrounded by lots of other cats, but not as much time with humans. Because of this, she is more shy than your “typical” cat. This kitty has just left the only home she has ever had and now she is trying to adjust to shelter life, which is understandably difficult. This will also be true of her transition to a new home; it may take a lot of time, patience, and trust for her to adjust and feel comfortable and safe again. She may benefit from another confident cat to learn from! If you are interested in coming to meet her, please call or stop by our Brewster location.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Knit!
Knit, a 7 month old female domestic shorthair cat, came to us from an overcrowding situation, meaning she has spent most or all of her life surrounded by lots of other cats, but not as much time with humans. Because of this, she is more shy than your “typical” cat. This kitty has just left the only home she has ever had and now she is trying to adjust to shelter life, which is understandably difficult. This will also be true of her transition to a new home; it may take a lot of time, patience, and trust for her to adjust and feel comfortable and safe again. She may benefit from another confident cat to learn from! If you are interested in coming to meet her, please call or stop by our Brewster location.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Cod Healthcare launches automated prescription dispenser ‘InstyMeds’
- Barnstable County questions immigrant sanctuary designation by DHS
- Fire at Captain Scott’s traced back to electrical or mechanical failure in the kitchen
- Massachusetts economy ranked best in nation
- Barnstable Commissioners receive updates on water initiatives regarding public health
- Grants totaling about $1.5M helping Cape Cod to battle pond pollution, initiate wastewater project
- Chatham Coast Guard Station receives award named for respected former commander
- Chairwoman of Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe will lead the Bourne Select Board
- MassHire to hold several hiring events in June
- Cape Cod town responds to immigration claims, local officials have differing views on ICE action
- Modernization of Barnstable County court complex and office facilities could cost over $70 million
- Select board worries new airport at Joint Base Cape Cod could hurt water supply
- Storm impacts Chatham’s coastline, boaters urged to navigate carefully