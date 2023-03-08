Lettie is a 13 week old female Sharpei mix looking for her new home. Lettie came to ARL as part of the transport of pups from the Southern U.S. and arrived with a couple of her siblings. She’s as sweet as it gets, super snuggly and actually enjoys taking lap naps! Of course she’s also 13 weeks old so she also has tons of energy and will need a home that is committed to providing the playtime she needs to get her energy out. Training will also be important once she gets home so she can grow up into a well-mannered young lady.
Waggin Wednesday: Meet Lettie!
March 8, 2023
