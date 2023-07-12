Libby is a one year old female coonhound-mix and is a very loved little girl here at the shelter. She was very fearful of everyone + everything when she came in, but she has made small strides over the last couple of weeks. She loves to be outside, loves treats, and will love to just sit with you once she gets comfortable. Her needs are: A home with a sturdy fenced in yard, no kids, and low foot traffic, as she can be nervous around new people. If you are interested in learning more about her, please call or stop by our Brewster location.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Libby!
July 12, 2023
