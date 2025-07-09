This sweetheart came to us an owner surrender due to no fault of her own. Lily, a 1 year old domestic shorthair cat, was in a high traffic/high energy home and was showing signs of being unhappy in her surroundings, so she is here to find a nice quiet loving home! She has shown to be a true love bug once she gets to know you and is very vocal when she wants cuddles! Could she be the one for you?
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Lily!
July 9, 2025
