Lucky is a 15 week old male Australian Cattle Dog mix looking for his new home. Lucky is a transport pup from the South and he is very sweet, energetic, curious and playful. Australian Cattle Dogs are very active and intelligent dogs, so he needs to go to an active home for plenty of exercise and training will also be important to help him learn all his basic skills and manners and training also offers an outlet for him to focus his energy as well!
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Lucky!
May 1, 2024
Lucky is a 15 week old male Australian Cattle Dog mix looking for his new home. Lucky is a transport pup from the South and he is very sweet, energetic, curious and playful. Australian Cattle Dogs are very active and intelligent dogs, so he needs to go to an active home for plenty of exercise and training will also be important to help him learn all his basic skills and manners and training also offers an outlet for him to focus his energy as well!
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Federal Agency Awards License To Energy-Generating Test Site In Cape Cod Canal
- Massachusetts DEP Releases Draft Plan For Pathogen-Impaired Water
- Towns Receiving Migrants from Yarmouth Surprised by Transfers
- Falmouth Sees Higher Internet Speeds Ahead of Busy Summer
- Digital Equity Plan Released In Sandwich
- Tisbury Town Administrator To Retire
- Yarmouth Town Meeting At New D-Y School
- Ground Broken On Housing Development North Of Canal
- MassDOT Holds Virtual Meeting On New Cape Cod Bridges
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Big Blue Conference Tackles Cape’s Biggest Issues
- Barnstable Highlights Busy Slate Of July Fourth Programming
- Falmouth Select Board Approves Main Street Housing Project
- Nip Ban To Go Into Effect In Martha’s Vineyard