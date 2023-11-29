Mable is a gorgeous 7 month old female mixed-breed dog looking for her new home. She came to ARL as part of a transport of pups from the South and she is all about the love! She loves everything and everyone and while she has tons of energy, she also has a calmness not seen in many 7 month old puppies. She’s perfect for any family setting and training will be important once she gets home so she can learn all the basic skills and manners in order to be a well-mannered young lady!
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Mable!
November 29, 2023
