Malt is a 4 month old male boxer mix looking for his new home. He came to ARL as part of a transport of pups from the Southern U.S. and he is handsome and sweet, but he’s also a bit shy around new people and new situations. Once he’s comfortable he’ll be playful, loving and show off his energetic side! Time, patience and training will help Malt overcome his fear and will benefit him in many ways including gaining confidence while learning his basic manners, as well as strengthening his bond and trust with you.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Malt!
July 26, 2023
