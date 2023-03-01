You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Maple!

Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Maple!

March 1, 2023

Meet Maple!

Maple is a 6 month old female lab mix looking for her new home. She’s an energetic lady who loves nothing more than being outside and chasing her toys. She’s extremely sweet and friendly, especially once she gets her energy out! Maple needs an active home with someone who can give her the enrichment and outdoor time she needs, as well as enrolling her in some training classes to help her lean some basic manners.

