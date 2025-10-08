Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Marlena!

Meet Marlena! Marlena is a bit of a celebrity around ARL, thanks to her happy and bouncy personality, and her love for adventure! This girl is seven years young and absolutely loves long walks, splashing in the water, and riding care-free in the car with her head out the window. This spunky lady craves attention from her people but she prefers to keep her circle of canine friends small. If you are looking for a fun-loving companion who likes to snuggle and explore, Marlena may be the girl for you! Come meet her during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster).

Full Profile: https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/BSTN1/A294340

Note: Marlena is currently in a foster home. Prospective adopters can contact the Brewster shelter and staff can coordinate an appointment to meet with her at the shelter!



