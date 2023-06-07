Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Martini!

Martini is a 1 year old male domestic shorthair cat looking his new home. Martini came to ARL through an overcrowding situation, meaning he lived with a large number of other cats and had limited human contact, so he is still adjusting to being around people. He tends to initially be shy, but he warms up quick and is super friendly and sweet. He’d prefer to go to a home with another cat, or cats, and while it’ll take a bit of time for him to settle in, he’ll soon be your best friend!



