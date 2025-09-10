Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Max!

Meet Max, the dog with a heart as big as his namesake from “The Grinch.” With his soulful eyes, gentle spirit, and loyal nature, Max is looking for his new home where peace and love come standard. Max is a sweet-tempered, well-mannered boy who thrives in calm, low-traffic spaces. A busy household full of noise, constant activity, or cats isn’t his scene. He prefers a quieter environment where he can relax and enjoy the company of his humans. He’s wonderfully housebroken, knows all the basic commands, and even has a party trick: he gives kisses on command. Though Max has a few miles on him, don’t mistake him for a couch potato. He still loves a good round of fetch, a squeaky toy to proudly parade around, and belly rubs that make his tail wag with joy. He’s past the hyper puppy stage, which means no chaos – just steady companionship. Like anyone who’s been through a few transitions, Max carries a little baggage, but nothing that time, trust, and consistency won’t smooth out. What he offers in return is priceless: loyalty, affection, and the kind of companionship that makes a house feel like home. Max is ready to give his whole heart to the right family – ideally one without cats, but full of love. Could you be the person who finally gives him the happily-ever-after he deserves? Click here for more information. Note: Max is currently in a foster home. Please contact the Brewster shelter and staff can coordinate an appointment to meet with him at the shelter!

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: