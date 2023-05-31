Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Maxwell!

Maxwell is handsome 1 year old domestic shorthair cat looking for his new home. He’s very sweet, and like many cats, is also independent. He’ll need a little time to get comfortable in his new surroundings, but once he’s settled he’ll be very outgoing! He’d prefer a quiet home with no children – he can get overstimulated easily which can be expected with a young cat!



Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: