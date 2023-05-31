Maxwell is handsome 1 year old domestic shorthair cat looking for his new home. He’s very sweet, and like many cats, is also independent. He’ll need a little time to get comfortable in his new surroundings, but once he’s settled he’ll be very outgoing! He’d prefer a quiet home with no children – he can get overstimulated easily which can be expected with a young cat!
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Maxwell!
May 31, 2023
Maxwell is handsome 1 year old domestic shorthair cat looking for his new home. He’s very sweet, and like many cats, is also independent. He’ll need a little time to get comfortable in his new surroundings, but once he’s settled he’ll be very outgoing! He’d prefer a quiet home with no children – he can get overstimulated easily which can be expected with a young cat!
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Teen Workers are in High Summer Demand
- Organization Raises Mental Health Access Concerns
- State Gets COVID-Related Refund Money from Feds
- Three Sandwich Non-Profits Get Grant Funding
- Mashpee Affordable Housing Complex Getting Underway
- Suspect in Custody After Standoff in Eastham
- Cape and Islands Capital Investment Plan Meeting Date Set
- Eversource to Sell Interest in Uncommitted Offshore Lease Area
- AmeriCorps Recruiting for Year 25
- Senate Budget Includes Money for District Attorney’s Office
- Falmouth Restaurants and Businesses Offered Free Recycling Assistance
- Post Offices Will Be Closed on Memorial Day
- Federal Government Giving Away Falmouth’s Nobska Lighthouse