You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Mittens!

Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Mittens!

August 9, 2023

Mittens is a 12 year old male domestic shorthair who is patiently waiting to become a part of your family. Mittens was scruffy, confused, and shy when he first arrived after his owner passed away. After a little time to decompress, he is beginning to adjust to pampering, and his gentle, sweet personality is shining through -now he even leans into petting and purrs! Mittens has lived with another cat in the past and would probably do best with older kids and teens. He’ll probably take a little time to settle into a new home, but will make a wonderful chill companion – your reward for your patience will be a loving and grateful companion! If you’re interested in meeting this handsome fellow, come to our Brewster shelter!

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By:

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Pets

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 