Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Mittens!

Mittens is a 12 year old male domestic shorthair who is patiently waiting to become a part of your family. Mittens was scruffy, confused, and shy when he first arrived after his owner passed away. After a little time to decompress, he is beginning to adjust to pampering, and his gentle, sweet personality is shining through -now he even leans into petting and purrs! Mittens has lived with another cat in the past and would probably do best with older kids and teens. He’ll probably take a little time to settle into a new home, but will make a wonderful chill companion – your reward for your patience will be a loving and grateful companion! If you’re interested in meeting this handsome fellow, come to our Brewster shelter!



Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: