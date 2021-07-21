Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Monet (Watch Video)

Meet Monet!

Monet is a 1-year-old female cat looking for her new home. Monet is very affectionate but also has a sassy side as well!

She is very energetic and is high arousal as well – she may swat at your ankles as you walk by or get overstimulated when pet for long periods of time. Like all high arousal cats, Monet will let you know when she’s overstimulated. Because she has shown to be fearful of children, a quiet, adult-only home would be ideal for Monet and she should also be the only pet in the home. It will also be important for lots of play time to let her get all that energy out.

If you are interested in adopting this animal, please fill out our web form, available here:

Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

