This handsome guy is great cat! At 7 years young his family fell on hard times and brought him to us. You would never know he was transitioning from a home to a shelter because he loves and trusts everybody. He is on the big side but that is just more to love! As you see in his picture, he loves showing his belly which is a big sign of trust in cat language! If you are interested in Mr. Mittens call or stop by our Brewster location.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Mr. Mittens!
May 15, 2024
