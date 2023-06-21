Natasha is a 3 month old female lab mix looking for her new home. She came to ARL as part of a transport of pups from the Southern US, so what can you expect? She’s sweet, loving, playful and has all the energy a puppy can offer. She’s perfect for any family and given her age, training should be top of mind once she gets home to help her master some basic manners to become the well-behaved young adult dog we all want her to be.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Natasha!
June 21, 2023
