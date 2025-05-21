Norma Jeane is the epitome of the term “gentle giant”. This 4 year old Mastiff is very sweet, gentle, LOVES to be with her people and likes to think of herself as a lap dog. She can be a little shy at first but will warm up pretty quick. Norma Jeane has shown us she can be around other dogs, but also might enjoy being the one and only in her new loving home. By the way, she gives the best wet sloppy kisses ever!
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Norma Jeane!
May 21, 2025
Norma Jeane is the epitome of the term “gentle giant”. This 4 year old Mastiff is very sweet, gentle, LOVES to be with her people and likes to think of herself as a lap dog. She can be a little shy at first but will warm up pretty quick. Norma Jeane has shown us she can be around other dogs, but also might enjoy being the one and only in her new loving home. By the way, she gives the best wet sloppy kisses ever!
