Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Orzo!

Orzo is a 5 month old male lab mix looking for his new home. Orzo made his way to ARL through a transport of pups from the Southern U.S. and this handsome guy is very playful, loves everything and everyone and especially loves to cuddle! He’s perfect for any family looking to bring home a new puppy, but with puppies of course comes lots of energy and the need for training. He should start training as soon as he gets home which will help him learn some basic manners and help strengthen the bond between you and him.



Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: