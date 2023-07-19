Orzo is a 5 month old male lab mix looking for his new home. Orzo made his way to ARL through a transport of pups from the Southern U.S. and this handsome guy is very playful, loves everything and everyone and especially loves to cuddle! He’s perfect for any family looking to bring home a new puppy, but with puppies of course comes lots of energy and the need for training. He should start training as soon as he gets home which will help him learn some basic manners and help strengthen the bond between you and him.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Orzo!
July 19, 2023
Orzo is a 5 month old male lab mix looking for his new home. Orzo made his way to ARL through a transport of pups from the Southern U.S. and this handsome guy is very playful, loves everything and everyone and especially loves to cuddle! He’s perfect for any family looking to bring home a new puppy, but with puppies of course comes lots of energy and the need for training. He should start training as soon as he gets home which will help him learn some basic manners and help strengthen the bond between you and him.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Bourne Public Schools Receive Grant To Enhance School Security
- State Officials Reaffirm Support For Gender-Affirming Care
- Little Big Fishing Tournament Raises Money for Big Brothers Big Sisters
- Road Work Planned on Phinney’s Lane in Hyannis
- LISTEN: Swim Across America Nantucket Returns Saturday
- Construction Impacting Roadways in Yarmouth
- State Awards Nearly $3 Million to Improve Public School Security
- FEMA Reimburses Massachusetts For COVID Testing
- County Official Discusses Regional COVID Response
- Vanishing Whale’s Decline Worse than Previously Thought, Feds Say
- $100,000 Available for Small Businesses through Cape Cod Chamber
- Concrete Repairs To Begin On Sagamore Bridge Monday
- Cape Symphony Set to Perform Star Wars