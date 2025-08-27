You can probably guess from his name that Parayko is a St. Louis native, and while it’s unclear if he enjoys hockey as much as his name sake, he certainly seems just as handsome, young, outgoing, and athletic! Parayko is a 3-year-old pup full of personality, love, and a determination to learn new things. He has come a long way since arriving ARL and is looking for a home that is dedicated to continuing his training. His favorite things are yummy treats and playtime with his dog friends. If you’re ready to help get this boy out of the shelter and into a space of his own, come meet him at our Brewster Animal Care & Adoption Center! For more information, click here. Parayko’s adoption fee is currently WAIVED as part of Jeff’s Fund.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Parayko!
You can probably guess from his name that Parayko is a St. Louis native, and while it’s unclear if he enjoys hockey as much as his name sake, he certainly seems just as handsome, young, outgoing, and athletic! Parayko is a 3-year-old pup full of personality, love, and a determination to learn new things. He has come a long way since arriving ARL and is looking for a home that is dedicated to continuing his training. His favorite things are yummy treats and playtime with his dog friends. If you’re ready to help get this boy out of the shelter and into a space of his own, come meet him at our Brewster Animal Care & Adoption Center! For more information, click here. Parayko’s adoption fee is currently WAIVED as part of Jeff’s Fund.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Democrats demand President Trump resume Revolution Wind
- Yarmouth police seeking tips on flag destruction at bridge dedicated to Marine
- Great white sharks are becoming more common farther north on the Atlantic coast
- State commits to 25 year conservation plan
- Paving work scheduled for Friday in Sandwich
- Vehicle overturns, snaps utility pole in Falmouth
- MassDOT parking space on Cape adds solar panels
- Fundraising campaign underway for centuries-old Falmouth property
- Cape leaders weighing real estate transfer fee
- LINKS: Yarmouth and Dennis establish committees to determine future plans for closed schools
- OpenCape begins process of leadership change as long time Executive Director departs
- Barnstable invites the public to discuss redesigns on parts of Main Street Hyannis
- Fourth West Nile Virus positive sample found in Falmouth