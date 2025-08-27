Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Parayko!

You can probably guess from his name that Parayko is a St. Louis native, and while it’s unclear if he enjoys hockey as much as his name sake, he certainly seems just as handsome, young, outgoing, and athletic! Parayko is a 3-year-old pup full of personality, love, and a determination to learn new things. He has come a long way since arriving ARL and is looking for a home that is dedicated to continuing his training. His favorite things are yummy treats and playtime with his dog friends. If you’re ready to help get this boy out of the shelter and into a space of his own, come meet him at our Brewster Animal Care & Adoption Center! For more information, click here. Parayko’s adoption fee is currently WAIVED as part of Jeff’s Fund.



