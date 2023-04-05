You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin Wednesday: Meet Pearson!

Waggin Wednesday: Meet Pearson!

April 5, 2023

Pearson is a 8 week old female Black Mouth Cur mix looking for her new home. She came to ARL as part of a transport of pups from the Southern U.S. She’s incredibly sweet, loves everyone she meets, and like a typical 8 week old puppy she has tons and tons of energy! She’ll need an active household to help her get the exercise she needs, and she also enjoys the company of other dogs so another dog in the home could be a plus. Pearson is also at the perfect age to begin some training to learn basic manners and to become the well-mannered young adult dog we all want her to be!

