You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Phoebe!

Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Phoebe!

May 28, 2025

Phoebe is a 11 week old female hound-mix looking for her new home. This southern pup is playful, curious and loves to explore and snuggle when the day winds down. She’s confident, brave and always ready to try something new! She will need to learn all the puppy basics!

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By:

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Pets

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 