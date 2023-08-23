Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Pierre!

Pierre is an 8 year old male domestic longhair cat looking for his new home. He is extremely sweet and prefers to be the only animal in your life – he lived with a small dog in his previous home and wasn’t a super fan. Pierre thrives on love, attention and affection but isn’t quite sure what to do when people get up and leave – so he tries to entice you to stay, sometimes gets a little bossy about it and will eventually go to his bed and pout about it. As long as you promise to come back for another session he gets over it pretty quick! The one thing we have been helping with is to feel better when we do end a snuggle session – we simply give him a small bit of food or treat and he seems to be enjoying that and not leaving as much of a grudge! Pierre is one of the friendliest and sweetest guys you’ll meet and can be quite entertaining! If you are interested in meeting Pierre, please call or stop by our Brewster location.



