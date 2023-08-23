Pierre is an 8 year old male domestic longhair cat looking for his new home. He is extremely sweet and prefers to be the only animal in your life – he lived with a small dog in his previous home and wasn’t a super fan. Pierre thrives on love, attention and affection but isn’t quite sure what to do when people get up and leave – so he tries to entice you to stay, sometimes gets a little bossy about it and will eventually go to his bed and pout about it. As long as you promise to come back for another session he gets over it pretty quick! The one thing we have been helping with is to feel better when we do end a snuggle session – we simply give him a small bit of food or treat and he seems to be enjoying that and not leaving as much of a grudge! Pierre is one of the friendliest and sweetest guys you’ll meet and can be quite entertaining! If you are interested in meeting Pierre, please call or stop by our Brewster location.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Pierre!
Pierre is an 8 year old male domestic longhair cat looking for his new home. He is extremely sweet and prefers to be the only animal in your life – he lived with a small dog in his previous home and wasn’t a super fan. Pierre thrives on love, attention and affection but isn’t quite sure what to do when people get up and leave – so he tries to entice you to stay, sometimes gets a little bossy about it and will eventually go to his bed and pout about it. As long as you promise to come back for another session he gets over it pretty quick! The one thing we have been helping with is to feel better when we do end a snuggle session – we simply give him a small bit of food or treat and he seems to be enjoying that and not leaving as much of a grudge! Pierre is one of the friendliest and sweetest guys you’ll meet and can be quite entertaining! If you are interested in meeting Pierre, please call or stop by our Brewster location.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Chatham Anglers Name New Manager
- Windmill Weekend Scheduled for Fall in Eastham
- Experts Claim Warm Waters Attracting More Sharks to Cape Cod Waters
- Gas Prices Lower Than Last Year
- Planks Recovered From Damaged Sandwich Boardwalk Available For Pickup
- Mary Freeley Announced as Director of Elder Justice Unit
- Falmouth Native Earns Command Post Of Atlantic Naval Air Force Wing
- Info Session Scheduled for Affordable Homes in Falmouth
- Records Tied and Broken at 51st Falmouth Road Race
- $172 Million for Free Lunch used to Improve Learning
- Salt Pond Visitor Center gets New Reactive Sign
- Historic Provincetown Inn Up For Sale For First Time In 46 Years
- Cape Cod’s Two Hospitals Receive High Marks For Patient Care