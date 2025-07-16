Looking for your prince charming? This handsome 4 year old mixed breed dog is sure to fit the bill. He has been friendly with everyone he meets and has quickly become a favorite amongst staff and volunteers. He is a dopey guy and very strong on leash, so a confident and strong handler is a must. He makes up for it with his charms and good looks! Prince has lived with other dogs previously as well! He has been excitable with dogs he has met here at ARL, so dog meet with any resident pups will be recommended before bringing this boy home.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Prince!
July 16, 2025
Looking for your prince charming? This handsome 4 year old mixed breed dog is sure to fit the bill. He has been friendly with everyone he meets and has quickly become a favorite amongst staff and volunteers. He is a dopey guy and very strong on leash, so a confident and strong handler is a must. He makes up for it with his charms and good looks! Prince has lived with other dogs previously as well! He has been excitable with dogs he has met here at ARL, so dog meet with any resident pups will be recommended before bringing this boy home.
