Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Ria!

Meet Ria! This playful one-and-a-half-year-old is ready to bring joy and adventure to an active home! Ria has been searching for her perfect match since February and can’t wait to find a family that’s ready to play, play, play. She’s very food motivated, which has helped her make great progress on her basics. Ria is looking for an adopter committed to continuing her force-free training. She loves her humans and even enjoys hanging out with dog-savvy cats, though she’s a bit more selective when it comes to canine friends. If you’re looking to add some fun and lots of love to your life, Ria is your girl! Come meet her during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster).

Ria’s adoption fee is currently REDUCED as part of ARL’s Clear the Shelters campaign during the month of August.



