Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Rory!

Meet Rory! This handsome black beauty is ready to find a loving home! Rory was brought to us as an owner surrender due to no fault of his own and we have learned some great information about his character. Rory has had a difficult time transitioning into his new life here at the shelter so we have yet to see his true personality come through, but we have been told in his previous home he had coexisted with another very small dog and that they actually cuddled together! He is fearful in new environments and we feel as though he would be best in a quiet household and cannot go home to other cats or young kids. With the proper slow introduction to his new home and his new family we know he will shine and become the next amazing member to any household! Come meet Rory during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster). Click here for more information.



Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: