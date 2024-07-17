Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Rosie!

Rosie came to us from the South with her brother! She is a 13 week old mixed breed! This sweet girl loves to snuggle and run around with other canine friends. Rosie loves to play with tennis balls and any other kind of squeaky toys. We can hear her squeaking her toys throughout the whole shelter! If you’re interested in Rosie please call or stop by the Brewster shelter!



