Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Saint!

Saint is a 3 year old male mixed-breed dog looking for his new home. He will shower you with more love and snuggles than you can even imagine and he’ll happily play with you, be a hiking, walking or running partner. He loves to play with other dogs too so you can bring other friends with you on your adventures! He knows some basic cues and was truly loved in his home but due to housing issues his owner could not keep him and wanted him to find a better life for himself. The only thing is he is a little bit too interested in cats when he sees them. Though we don’t fully know what he’s like with cats we are recommending a home without cats! Does he sound like the boy for you? If so, please visit our Brewster/Cape Cod branch to meet this stunning guy!





Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: