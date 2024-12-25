Season is an 11-week-old female Coonhound-mix who is looking for her new home. This sweet southern girl came all the way from Mississippi to let us help her find her own loving home! She loves to play with other canine friends and has a ton of energy, but when it’s time to wind down, she is the best cuddle buddy! She likes teething toys and tennis balls and needs her new people to teach her all her puppy basics!
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Season!
December 25, 2024
