Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Senor Snuggles!

This sophisticated and handsome three year old gentleman is ready to woo his way right to your heart! Senor Snuggles loves to be around people. When his friends come to visit him in the morning he runs right over and demands pets on his ears! WATCH HIS VIDEO HERE:

Snuggles likes to put his front feet on your legs while you kneel with him to keep you in place so he can keep getting all your attention. Senor Snuggles is an easy going guy who wants a home with lots of space for naps and lounging in the sun. He would also adore it if his human companions could lavish him with tasty greens whenever he desires.

Senor Snuggles is located on Cape Cod at our Brewster animal Care and Adoption Center. This animal is currently up to date on all vaccinations, has been spayed/neutered, microchipped and been seen by our vet team

If you are interested in adopting this animal, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

