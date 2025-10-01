Meet Sheba! Sheba is full of spunk and sweetness! She came to us all the way from Mississippi so she can be a little nervous meeting new people but is quick to warm up with a little love and patience. Once she gets to know you she will greet you with a big smile and a wiggly butt! She loves other dogs and loves exploring the world with her nose. She is ready to steal your heart and end up in your loving home! Come meet Sheba during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster).
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Sheba!
October 1, 2025
Meet Sheba! Sheba is full of spunk and sweetness! She came to us all the way from Mississippi so she can be a little nervous meeting new people but is quick to warm up with a little love and patience. Once she gets to know you she will greet you with a big smile and a wiggly butt! She loves other dogs and loves exploring the world with her nose. She is ready to steal your heart and end up in your loving home! Come meet Sheba during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster).
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable ordinance aims to reduce water pollution from common lawn fertilizers
- Chamber supports real estate transfer fee, though with some concerns
- Wind may cause ferry cancellations today, change and cancellation fees waived
- Accessory dwelling units more accessible following passage of MA affordable homes law
- Barnstable County celebrates new clean water project
- Cape Cod man helped after getting stuck on hike in NH
- Cape Air starts new service between New Bedford and Boston
- Road work to begin on Enterprise Road and Bearses Way this Thursday
- Vaccine clinics to be held in Sandwich over two consecutive Tuesdays in October
- Real estate transfer fee debated in Barnstable County
- Bay View Campground plans to close after next year’s camping season
- National Seashore brings in $754M for local economy
- Charges dropped against Falmouth teen accused of planning school shooting