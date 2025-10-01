Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Sheba!

Meet Sheba! Sheba is full of spunk and sweetness! She came to us all the way from Mississippi so she can be a little nervous meeting new people but is quick to warm up with a little love and patience. Once she gets to know you she will greet you with a big smile and a wiggly butt! She loves other dogs and loves exploring the world with her nose. She is ready to steal your heart and end up in your loving home! Come meet Sheba during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster).



