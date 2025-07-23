You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Smee!

July 23, 2025

This handsome 14 week old puppy is a southern gentleman has traveled a long way with his siblings to find a loving home! In his spare time, Smee enjoys playing with his toys and canine friends, then cuddling up for a nice nap. Once brought home he will need to be taught all of the puppy basics. Come meet Smee in Brewster today!

